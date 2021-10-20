STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jason Momoa reveals sustaining multiple injuries during 'Aquaman 2' shoot

Jason is no stranger to injuring himself as he had earlier revealed that he once broke his femur and injured his face, leaving a scar.

Published: 20th October 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Jason Mamoa in 'Aquaman 2' (Photo | Jason Mamoa, Instagram)

Actor Jason Mamoa in 'Aquaman 2' (Photo | Jason Mamoa, Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's not at all easy for actor Jason Momoa to shoot 'Aquaman 2' as he suffered multiple injuries on the sets. During the latest episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Jason opened up about the injuries, reported Fox News.

"I'm getting old...I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up," he shared.

Jason is no stranger to injuring himself. He had earlier revealed that he once broke his femur and injured his face, leaving a scar. Reportedly, he was also hit by a stuntman while filming 'Braven' in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jason Momoa Aquaman 2 Jasaon Momoa injury
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp