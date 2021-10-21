STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Emily Blunt joins Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is touted as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

Published: 21st October 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Emily Blunt

Actress Emily Blunt (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Emily Blunt has bagged veteran filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new film 'Oppenheimer'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Emily will star opposite Cillian Murphy in the Universal project, which is the biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who is remembered as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

Nolan will write and helm 'Oppenheimer', which is based on 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the Pulitzer Prize.

The upcoming project is touted as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

July 21, 2023, has been scheduled as the release date of 'Oppenheimer'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emily Blunt Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan Cillian Murphy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp