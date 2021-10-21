STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Atlanta, October 20 is now 'Lil Nas X Day' 

Published: 21st October 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Lil Nas X accepts the award for Video of The Year for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Lil Nas X accepts the award for Video of the Year for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After basking in the success of his latest song, American rapper Lil Nas X has received his own special day in Atlanta, where the singer was born and raised.

According to TMZ, The Atlanta City Council just declared a day in honour of the 'Industry Baby' singer-rapper.

The council proclaimed October 20 as 'Lil Nas X Day' and also honoured the rapper with a plaque trophy to commemorate the special day.

Nas X has also shared a picture of the same on his Instagram story.

The 22-year-old artist received the plaque Wednesday night, October 20, 2021, at a special dinner organised at The Gathering Spot, Atlanta. The award was presented by a city councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown, the city's first Black LQBTQ council member.

As per TMZ, the council said that Nas X is shaping the city and the world with his "artistic influence and transformative influence" through his popular songs just like his recent album 'Montero'. 

