'Shang-Chi', 'Jungle Cruise' to hit Disney+ Hotstar on Nov 12

An array of new content and exclusive programming will be unveiled on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12 from Disney and its subsidiaries -- Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic.

Published: 21st October 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Poster. (Photo | Marvel Studios)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Marvel Studios blockbuster "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" and adventure movie "Jungle Cruise" will be available for streaming in India from November 12 when Disney celebrates Disney+ Day.

The company will kick-off the Disney+ Day with the premiere of "Special Ops 1.5", the new instalment of Neeraj Pandey-created "Special Ops" series, it said in a statement.

An array of new content and exclusive programming will be unveiled on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12 from Disney and its subsidiaries -- Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic as the company celebrates the second anniversary of the launch of its streaming platform.

Simu Liu-led "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" and "Jungle Cruise", featuring Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will both premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

"Home Sweet Home Alone", a Disney+ Original and the sixth film in the "Home Alone" franchise, will also make its debut on November 12.

From National Geographic, the first five episodes from season two of "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" will drop on the streaming platform.

Among other projects, the company has set two specials -- one celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett, and the other on the highly-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe with an exciting look towards the future.

Michael Keaton-led Hulu limited series "Dopesick", based on author Beth Macy's bestselling book of the same name, will finally be available for Disney+ Hotstar subscribers on Disney+ Day.

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

"This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses," he added.

