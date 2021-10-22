STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Aaron Pierre joins cast of thriller Foe

Actor Aaron Pierre is set to star in filmmaker Garth Davis’ upcoming film, Foe.

Published: 22nd October 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor Aaron Pierre is set to star in filmmaker Garth Davis’ upcoming film, Foe. He will star alongside Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in the project, which is based on Iain Reid’s novel of the same name.

Aaron has replaced LaKeith Stanfield in the project, which has been acquired by Amazon Studios.
Davis will helm the film from a script he co-wrote with Reid. The project is billed as a “taut, sensual, psychological mind-bender” set in the near future where corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet.

Junior (Mescal) and Hen (Ronan) are a young couple married seven years and living a solitary life on their isolated farm. One night, a stranger named Terrance (Pierre) knocks on their door, bringing news that throws their lives into turmoil: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth.

The most unusual part? Arrangements have already been made so that when he leaves, Hen won’t have a chance to miss him, because she won’t be left alone. Hen will have familiar company that pushes her to make a life-changing decision, as per the official plotline.

The film will start production in Australia in 2022. Foe will be backed by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts of Anonymous Content Studios, Davis through his I Am That shingle, and See-Saw Films’ Emile Sherman and Iain Canning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaron Pierre Garth Davis Foe
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp