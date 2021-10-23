STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
John Cena in talks for action-comedy film 'Freelance'

If finalised, Cena will essay the role of a special forces operator who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states.

John Cena

WWE star and actor John Cena (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Suicide Squad" star John Cena is in discussions to star in an action-comedy movie.

Titled "Freelance", the movie comes from filmmaker Pierre Morel, best known for directing Liam Neeson-starrer "Taken".

If finalised, Cena will essay the role of a special forces operator who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states.

"After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not have ordered the attack on him and his men. When a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, the three are forced to escape into the jungle where they must survive the elements, the military and one another," the official plotline read.

Writer Jacob Lentz, who earlier worked on TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", makes his feature writing debut with the movie.

"Freelance" is expected to start production in Columbia next year.

The project will be produced by Endurance Media's Steve Richards alongside Sentient Entertainment's Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin.

Cena most recently featured in "The Suicide Squad", playing the role of Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker.

He will reprise the part in the upcoming HBO Max series "Peacemaker".

The WWE wrestler-turned-actor will also reprise his "Fast and Furious 9" role of Jakob Toretto in the franchise's next instalment.

