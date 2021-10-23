STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jonathan Majors to lead bodybuilding drama 'Magazine Dreams'

Elijah Bynum is writing and directing the movie, which will see Majors play an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence.

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:07 PM

Actor Jonathan Majors

Actor Jonathan Majors (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jonathan Majors, the star of "Lovecraft Country" and "Loki", will headline a bodybuilding drama, titled "Magazine Dreams."

The movie hails from filmmaker Elijah Bynum, who earlier directed Timothee Chalamet-starrer "Hot Summer Nights".

Bynum is writing and directing the movie, which will see Majors play an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence.

Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy of "Nightcrawler" are producing the project.

Majors will also executive produce the project through his Tall Street Productions.

The actor currently star alongside Idris Elba in Netflix's Western "The Harder They Fall".

He will next star in Michael B Jordan-starrer "Creed III" and Marvel Studios film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania".

