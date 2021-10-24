STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adria Arjona to star in and executive produce 'Los Frikis'

Arjona will also executive produce the film, which Michael Schwartz is writing and directing.

Published: 24th October 2021

Actor Adria Arjona (Photo | Adria Arjona, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Adria Arjona, known for films like "6 Underground" and series "Good Omens", will feature in the upcoming independent drama feature "Los Frikis".

Arjona will also executive produce the film, which Michael Schwartz is writing and directing.

"Los Frikis" is based on the true story of punk-rock teenagers in Havana who deliberately inject themselves with HIV to escape the oppression of 'Special Period' Cuba, reported Deadline.

New Slate is financing, and Tyler Nilson and Schwartz will produce the movie alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Rebecca Tomlinson for Lord Miller.

Arjona will next star in Sony's "Morbius" opposite Jared Leto and Matt Smith, and is also set to play the bride in Warner Bros' new "Father of the Bride" film, starring Andy Garcia.

She also has a leading role in the 'Star Wars' spin-off series "Andor", starring Diego Luna.

