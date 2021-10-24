'Succession' actor Kieran Culkin to host 'SNL' in November with Ed Sheeran as musical guest

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Succession" star Kieran Culkin will be making his debut as a host on late-night stand-up show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) on November 6.

According to a post on the show's official Twitter handle, Culkin will be joined by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who will serve as musical guest on the episode.

The actor, who plays Roman Roy on HBO's popular comedy-drama, had appeared on "SNL" back in 1991 in three sketches when his brother, "Home Alone" star Macauley Culkin, hosted the show.

For Sheeran, this will be his third appearance on the NBC show after spots in 2014 and 2017.

Culkin joins the likes of Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis and Adele who have presented the programme this season.