Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'Rust' star Jensen Ackles pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

Published: 25th October 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Jensen Ackles

Actor Jensen Ackles (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Jensen Ackles has penned an emotional tribute for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin while shooting for 'Rust' movie on October 21.

"I'm not even sure where to start. This has been a tragedy of epic proportions that we are all still processing," Ackles wrote on Instagram.

He recounted moments spent with Hutchins on the set.

"Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was. I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work. Truly. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I'll forever be thankful we had that moment. She had a spunk and passion that infected the entire crew from the top down. She was an inspiration," he added.

Ackles also paid his condolences to Hutchins' family members.

"My heart and prayers go out to Halyna's husband, son and the rest of her family. There just aren't enough words to express what an immense loss this is. She will be incredibly missed by all of us who knew and admired her," he wrote.

Ackles also shared that he and his wife, Danneel Ackles, have donated to the AFI memorial scholarship fund in Hutchins' name, as well as to the GoFundMe campaign organised by ICG Local 600 to support the late star's husband, Matthew, and their 9-year-old son.

