STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox pay tribute to late James Michael Tyler

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer penned a heartfelt tribute for Tyler, who breathed his last on Sunday.

Published: 25th October 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor James Michael Tyler

Hollywood actor James Michael Tyler (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: The untimely demise of actor James Michael Tyler has left his 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox in grief.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer penned a heartfelt tribute for Tyler, who breathed his last on Sunday.

She wrote, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

Alongside the note, Jennifer took a stroll down memory lane and posted a video clip featuring one of her scenes with Tyler. For the unversed, Tyler played the role of a waiter and manager in the show's coffee house, Central Perk.

Courteney, too, penned an emotional note on her Instagram account.

"The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James," she grieved.

Tyler's demise has also left Matt LeBlanc saddened.

"We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend," he wrote.

Warner Bros. Television, which produced the hit series, mourned the death of Tyler, "a beloved actor and integral part of our 'Friends' family."

Tyler had been battling prostate cancer since 2018. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox James Michael Tyler Gunther Friends
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp