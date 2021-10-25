'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox pay tribute to late James Michael Tyler

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: The untimely demise of actor James Michael Tyler has left his 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox in grief.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer penned a heartfelt tribute for Tyler, who breathed his last on Sunday.

She wrote, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

Alongside the note, Jennifer took a stroll down memory lane and posted a video clip featuring one of her scenes with Tyler. For the unversed, Tyler played the role of a waiter and manager in the show's coffee house, Central Perk.

Courteney, too, penned an emotional note on her Instagram account.

"The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James," she grieved.

Tyler's demise has also left Matt LeBlanc saddened.

"We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend," he wrote.

Warner Bros. Television, which produced the hit series, mourned the death of Tyler, "a beloved actor and integral part of our 'Friends' family."

Tyler had been battling prostate cancer since 2018. (ANI)