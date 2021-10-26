Zoe Lister-Jones boards cast of 'A Good Person'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Life in Pieces" star Zoe Lister-Jones has joined the cast of the upcoming film "A Good Person", directed by actor-filmmaker Zach Braff.

An MGM film, "A Good Person" follows Allison, played by Florence Pugh, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.

In the following years, she forms an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law (Morgan Freeman) that helps her inevitably live a life worth living.

According to Deadline, Lister-Jones will play Simone, a hardened veteran of Alcoholics Anonymous, but an earthy, good soul.

Braff, popular for his starring roles in the medical comedy series "Scrubs" and romantic drama film "Garden State", has written "A Good Person".

Molly Shannon and Celeste O'Connor also round out the cast of the film.

Production on the movie, backed by Killer Films, Elevation Films, Braff and Pugh, is underway. MGM acquired "A Good Person" for distribution in North American and international markets.