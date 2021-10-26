STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Zoe Lister-Jones boards cast of 'A Good Person'

An MGM film, "A Good Person" follows Allison, played by Florence Pugh, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.

Published: 26th October 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Life in Pieces" star Zoe Lister-Jones has joined the cast of the upcoming film "A Good Person", directed by actor-filmmaker Zach Braff.

An MGM film, "A Good Person" follows Allison, played by Florence Pugh, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.

In the following years, she forms an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law (Morgan Freeman) that helps her inevitably live a life worth living.

According to Deadline, Lister-Jones will play Simone, a hardened veteran of Alcoholics Anonymous, but an earthy, good soul.

Braff, popular for his starring roles in the medical comedy series "Scrubs" and romantic drama film "Garden State", has written "A Good Person".

Molly Shannon and Celeste O'Connor also round out the cast of the film.

Production on the movie, backed by Killer Films, Elevation Films, Braff and Pugh, is underway. MGM acquired "A Good Person" for distribution in North American and international markets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zoe Lister Jones A Good Person movie Morgan Freeman Florence Pugh Zach Braff
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp