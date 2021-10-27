Brendan Fraser to play villain in 'Batgirl'

By Express News Service

Looks like many interesting projects are coming Brendan Fraser’s way in his second innings. Earlier, it was announced that the actor is roped in for a prominent role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of The Flower Moon, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, according to Deadline, the actor is signed in for DC’s Batgirl.

In the film, Brendan Fraser will be playing the villain Firefly, a sociopath with a passion for pyrotechnics. Leslie Grace will be playing the titular character Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. JK Simmons, who played Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will be returning to the role in the film. He will also be the father of Barbara in the film.

Adil El Arbi and Bilaal Fallah will be directing the film, while Christina Hodson, known for Bumblebee, will be writing the screenplay. Batgirl is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022.

Brendan Fraser, known for The Mummy series and George of the Jungle, was missing from action for a while. He made his comeback with Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move. Other than Killers of the Flower Moon, he is also part of Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.