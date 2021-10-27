STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Camera and empowerment: Emma Watson's biggest takeaway from lockdown

The 'Harry Potter' star also posted a string of images of her holding a professional camera in her hands.

Published: 27th October 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Emma Watson portrait by Peter Lindbergh. (Photo|facebook.com/emmawatson/)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Coronavirus lockdown acted as a blessing in disguise for many people as they got ample time to learn new things. Actor Emma Watson also made her lockdown days productive by learning how things play out behind the lens.

On Wednesday, Watson took to Instagram to share her experience "getting behind the camera."

"Getting behind the camera and learning how it works is about the most empowering thing I've learned in lockdown. As a young woman, I always thought the most glamorous and exciting thing would be to be someone's "muse"; and of course as women we are inspiring... but wow it's something else to be able to tell your own story and other people's'," she wrote.

The 'Harry Potter' star also posted a string of images of her holding a professional camera in her hands.

Reese Witherspoon showered Emma with love on social media.

"Yes !! I love this. Go E," Reese commented.

Meanwhile, Watson recently served as a presenter during Earthshot Prize Awards, which was hosted by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

