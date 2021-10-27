Halston Sage to headline indie movie 'The List'

By Express News Service

Actor Halston Sage will star in upcoming indie drama film, The List. She will also serve as the executive producer of the project, which will be directed by Melissa Miller Costanzo.

Written by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo, the story centres on Abby (Sage), who is about to get married and everything is perfect until she finds out her fiance has cheated on her with a celebrity from his ‘free pass’ list.

“To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend Chloe come up with a crazy idea: Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own list. But things become complicated when she meets Jake, who gives her a fresh perspective,” the film’s synopsis reads.

In a post on Instagram, Halston announced the wrap of the film, and said, “The List is officially wrapped! I feel very lucky to have been surrounded by a cast and crew who all put so much heart into this movie. I’m laughing just thinking about the last 4 weeks of filming. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Also backed by Nickel City Picture’s Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney and Mark Fasano, the film have Vitolo, Lederer, Eric B Fleischmann and Maurice Fadida on board as executive producers.