STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Dwayne Johnson reuniting with 'Jumanji' director Jake Kasdan for 'Red One'

Kasdan is producing via his banner, The Detective Agency, along with Melvin Mar; Sky Salem Robinson is co-producing.

Published: 30th October 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Dwayne Johnson is reuniting with his 'Jumanji' director Jake Kasdan for 'Red One', the unique Christmas-themed feature project set up at Amazon.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kasdan will direct the project and will also serve as one of the producers.

Johnson is attached to star and is producing with his Seven Bucks Productions cohorts, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. The latter, who is Seven Bucks' president of production, created the original story that is being translated into a script by Chris Morgan, who previously worked with Johnson on four 'Fast and Furious' movies as well as the Johnson-led 2019 spinoff, 'Hobbs & Shaw'. Morgan is also producing.

Johnson's role in the film hasn't been revealed yet, but the outlet reported that he could star as Santa Claus in the holiday movie.

Kasdan is producing via his banner, The Detective Agency, along with Melvin Mar; Sky Salem Robinson is co-producing.

Kasdan and Johnson worked together on 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level', blockbusters that grossed over USD 1.7 billion worldwide.

Amazon picked up the project in June. Details are being kept under wraps but 'Red One', which is a tentative title, is described by Amazon as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

The film is slated to go on floors in 2022 with a 2023 holiday release.

Although 'Red One' won't land on Amazon Prime until at least 2023, his fans won't have to wait that long to see Johnson in a project. The actor has a handful of other projects premiering soon, including the Netflix action-comedy 'Red Notice', which he stars in alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. 'Red Notice' will debut on the streamer on November 5.

Johnson is also starring in two films coming out next year: the animated movie 'DC League of Super-Pets', in which he voices Krypto, and 'Black Adam', in which he plays the titular character.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dwayne Johnson
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp