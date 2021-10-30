Rudy Pankow to headline 'Chocolate Lizards'

By Express News Service

Actor Rudy Pankow, best-known for his role in the Netflix drama, Outer Banks, will be playing the lead role in the independent feature film, Chocolate Lizards. The film is an adaptation of the 1999 novel by Cole Thompson.

Chocolate Lizards also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Julio César Cedillo, Thomas Haden Church, and Bruce Dern in prominent roles. The film, which is currently filming, follows Erwin Vandeveer, played by Pankow, a Harvard-educated actor who gets fired from his first acting gig, and sets out on a road trip to Los Angeles. When his car breaks down, he runs into Merle Luskey, played by Church, who is in dire need of money to save his oil drilling business from bankruptcy.

The film is being directed by Mark Lambert Bristol while Julie B Denny has penned the script.