STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Alicia Keys adapts 'Girl On Fire' into young adult novel

"Girl On Fire," the story of 14-year-old Lolo Wright and her telekinetic powers, will come out March 1.

Published: 01st September 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Alicia Keys performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 20, 2021.

Alicia Keys performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 20, 2021. (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: For Alicia Keys, "Girl On Fire" isn't just a million-selling single, but the title and inspiration for a young adult graphic novel scheduled for next year. 

HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday, August 31, 2021, that "Girl On Fire," the story of 14-year-old Lolo Wright and her telekinetic powers, will come out March 1. The book is cowritten by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams.

"When I wrote 'Girl On Fire,' I knew I was writing it for that girl in the way back row who needed someone to tell her there's nothing you can't do, that nothing is impossible," Keys said in a statement. "When Andrew and I came up with the idea of translating the song into a young adult graphic novel, I knew that I wanted it to be about a girl coming to realize the strength she's always had. There's a little Lolo in all of us — we all have the power inside to do what we never even thought we could — and I'm so proud and crazy excited to be able to share her story with you. You're going to fall in love with Lolo."

A 15-time Grammy winner, Keys has also written the books "Tears for Water: Poetry & Lyrics" and the memoir "More Myself: A Journey."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alicia Keys Girl On Fire HarperCollins Publishers Girl On Fire book Alicia Key books Tears for Water Poetry & Lyrics
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp