STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Biopic on Amy Winehouse in the works

Halcyon Studios will produce the project after it optioned Daphne Barak's 2010 book 'Saving Amy'.

Published: 01st September 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo taken on June 27, 2008 British singer Amy Winehouse performs during a concert in honour of Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday in Hyde Park, central London.

In this file photo taken on June 27, 2008 British singer Amy Winehouse performs during a concert in honour of Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday in Hyde Park, central London. (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A biopic on the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse is currently in production.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Halcyon Studios will produce the project after it optioned Daphne Barak's 2010 book 'Saving Amy'.

Daphne Barak will only executive produce the upcoming film, which follows other films about Winehouse, including 'Amy', the A24 documentary by director Asif Kapadia that premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

ALSO READ: Winehouse family 'reclaims' Amy's story 10 years after her death in new documentary

"Our team is honoured to be working on this project. Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible," Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement.

Amy, the Grammy-winning British retro-soul singer, died at the age of 27 in July 2011. An inquiry into Amy's death confirmed she died of accidental alcohol poisoning. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amy Winehouse documentary Asif Kapadia Amy Winehouse biopic Saving Amy
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp