Diane Kruger to headline indie thriller 

By Express News Service

Actor Diane Kruger is all set to star opposite Ray Nicholson in the upcoming indie thriller Out of the Blue. Set to be directed by Neil LaBute (The Wicker Man, In the Company of Men), the film is touted as a contemporary tale of passionate love, deceit, and the perfect murder. The story follows Connor (Nicholson), a man whose dull life is transformed into a thrilling fantasy world thanks to the seductive Marilyn (Kruger).

As the logline goes, “He plunges headlong into the adulterous affair; the ex-con with a heart of gold seemingly destined for the raven-haired trophy wife. The only hitch in their idyllic new life together? Marilyn’s trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter. ”

