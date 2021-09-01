STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Josh Peck joins cast of Hilary Duff starrer 'How I Met Your Father'

Reportedly, Josh who currently stars on Disney plus's TV adaptation of 'Turner and Hooch', will be playing Drew, the good-looking vice-principal at the school where Jesse (Lowell) works.

Published: 01st September 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Hillary Duff is set to headline 'How I Met Your Father'.

Hillary Duff is set to headline 'How I Met Your Father'. (Photo | YouTube)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck has joined the cast of Hilary Duff-led 'How I Met Your Father' series.

CBS' 'How I Met Your Father' (HIMYF), a spinoff of the network's long-running sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother' (HIMYM) has added another former child star- Josh Peck to its cast in a recurring role to act opposite series lead Chris Lowell, according to E! News.

Reportedly, Josh who currently stars on Disney plus's TV adaptation of 'Turner and Hooch', will be playing Drew, the good-looking vice-principal at the school where Jesse (Lowell) works.

Josh's addition to the cast comes after Brandon Micheal Hall's exit from the series. He has been replaced by 'David Makes Man' actor Daniel Augustin.

Other cast members include Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, who will all play the friends and family of Lowell and Duff's characters.

Ashley Reyes has also been cast in the recurring role of Hannah, the girlfriend of Sid (Sharma).

The upcoming series will revolve around Sophie and her close-knit group of friends who are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Hilary Duff will star as Sophie and serve as a producer on the series. Lowell will play Jesse, an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet. He's described as having an edge and cynical about love and who lives with his best friend, Tom.

'This Is Us' and 'Love, Victor' duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are set as showrunners on 'HIMYF' and will serve as executive producers alongside original 'HIMYM' creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, with original series director Pam Fryman on board in the same role.

'How I Met Your Mother' ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014. The pop culture phenomenon starred Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Jason Segel (Marshall Erikson), and Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin).

Bob Saget provided the voice of the narrator, an older version of Radnor's character Ted Mosby.

The series followed Radnor's character Ted Mosby, who tells his children the story of how he met their mother. In its nine-season run, 'HIMYM' earned multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe recognition.

Months before the sitcom's series finale aired in 2014, a 'How I Met Your Dad' spinoff series was announced. Greta Gerwig was signed on to star but CBS ultimately passed on the project.

Two years later, Deadline reported that the series was being renamed 'How I Met Your Father' and getting brand new characters. Aptaker and Berger were additionally tapped to write the show, but the project was later put on hold in 2017.

A premiere date for 'HIMYF' has not yet been determined. The comedy was picked up straight to series in April. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
How I Met Your Father Nickelodeon Josh Peck Hilary Duff
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp