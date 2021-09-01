STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vanessa Kirby inks first-look deal with Netflix

As part of the deal, 'The Crown' actress Vanessa Kirby and her newly launched production banner Aluna Entertainment will develop and produce a slate of feature films.

Published: 01st September 2021 12:14 PM

Vanessa Kirby.

Vanessa Kirby. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Vanessa Kirby has struck a first-look deal with streaming service Netflix.

As part of the deal, Kirby and her newly launched production banner Aluna Entertainment will develop and produce a slate of feature films.

Kirby is no stranger to Netflix as she broke out with the streamer's critically-acclaimed series "The Crown", in which she played Princess Margaret in the first two season.

She also starred in 2020 drama movie "Pieces of a Woman" and received a best actress nod at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kirby will work with former Film4 senior executive Lauren Dark and their aim is to "focus on projects that explore the spectrum of the female experience and aim to make high-end engrossing stories with universal appeal".

"It has long been a dream of mine to produce and I have found the perfect partners in my friends at Netflix.

They have been an inspiring creative home for me from 'The Crown' to 'Pieces of a Woman' and I am thrilled to be on this journey alongside them," said Kirby.

"In Lauren, I've found a true ally and we are united in our ambition to explore stories that relate to the uncharted female experience," she added.

The actor is currently working on Florian Zeller's "The Son", co-starring Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.

Kirby will also feature in "Suddenly" opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and the next installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

