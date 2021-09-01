STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Warner Bros' 'Malignant' to release in Indian theatres on September 10

The film centres around a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who gets constant nightmares of grisly murders and discovers that when she wakes up, the murders happened for real.

Published: 01st September 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Malignant.

A still from Malignant. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Warner Bros' upcoming horror movie "Malignant" will debut in Indian theatres on September 10.

In a post on social media, the studio announced that the James Wan-directed movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

"From #JamesWan, the director of 'The Conjuring' comes a new vision of terror. See 'Malignant' only in cinemas on September 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #MalignantMovie," the studio tweeted on late Tuesday.

Wan, the the creator of Warner Bros' highly successful "The Conjuring" series, returns to his horror thriller roots with the new movie.

The filmmaker has co-written "Malignant" with Akela Cooper, based on a story they crafted with Ingrid Bisu.

The film centres around a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who gets constant nightmares of grisly murders and discovers that when she wakes up, the murders happened for real.

The cast also includes Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Jake Abel, George Young, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie.

Wan has produced "Malignant" through his Atomic Monster banner along with Michael Clear.

Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu and Lei Han are the executive producers.

The movie is presented by New Line Cinema in association with Starlight Media Inc and My Entertainment Inc.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warner Bros Malignant James Wan The Conjuring Malignant Indian release My Entertainment
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp