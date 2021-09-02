STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Camila Cabello receives praises from 'Cinderella' director Kay Cannon

"I believed that Camila was Cinderella. I felt her warmth and sincerity, and I could see right away that she had big dreams. She has great comedic timing. I was instantly won over," Cannon said.

Published: 02nd September 2021 12:18 PM

Camilla Cabello in a still from 'Cinderella' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ahead of the release of 'Cinderella', director Kay Cannon heaped praises on singer Camila Cabello, who will be seen essaying the titular role in the musical comedy.

She also opened up about her experience of directing 'Cinderella'.

"I've never been much of a fan of the original Cinderella. It feels like a bunch of women being mean to each other. I wanted to create a version of this fairy tale I could watch with my kid and we could be inspired by. The fairy tale was conceived by a man and it's been told and retold primarily by men. On the concept of how behind every successful woman, there is a man! I tell it through my point of view," she added.

The new rendition of 'Cinderella' follows the journey of a girl who does not need a Prince to save her. It will come out on September 3, exclusively available for Amazon Prime Video users. 

