Crime drama 'The Sinner' season 4 to air on October 13

The eight-episode series will also star Frances Fisher, Alice Kremelberg, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong, and Michael Mosley.

Published: 02nd September 2021 03:21 PM

A still from 'The Sinner'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Acclaimed anthology crime drama "The Sinner" will return for its fourth season on October 13, the USA Network has announced.

The new chapter will see Bill Pullman reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose, taking on a new "whydunit" case, reported Deadline.

The official logline of the fourth season reads: "Still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht).

"When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose's life, upside down."

Derek Simonds is returning as the showrunner and executive producer.

The eight-episode series will also star Frances Fisher, Alice Kremelberg, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong, and Michael Mosley.

Actor Jessica Biel, who starred in the first season of "The Sinner", is attached to executive produce the series along with Michelle Purple through their production company, Iron Ocean.

Charlie Gogolak, Adam Bernstein, and Nina Braddock also serve as executive producers.

