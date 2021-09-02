Karen Gillan, Lena Headey starrer 'Gunpowder Milkshake' to release in Indian theatres on Sept 10

By PTI

MUMBAI: Action thriller "Gunpowder Milkshake", featuring "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Karen Gillan, is set to open theatrically in India on September 10.

Directed by Navot Papushado, the female-driven thriller also features "Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey and will be released in the country by PVR Pictures.

"Gunpowder Milkshake" follows the story of Sam (Gillan), a brutal hit-woman who is forced to confront her vulnerable side when she goes rogue to protect an innocent eight year old girl.

Crossing paths with Scarlet (Headey), a cunning assassin and the mother that abandoned her, Sam assembles a ragtag team of killer women to wreak havoc on the shady organisation that ruined her life.

Filmed on location in Berlin, the movie also stars Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti.

"Gunpowder Milkshake" was released in the US on July 14 by Netflix with a simultaneous limited theatrical release.