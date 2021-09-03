Rob Yang on board Anya Taylor-Joy’s The Menu

By Express News Service

Succession-fame Rob Yang has joined the cast of The Menu, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role. Billed as a comic psychological thriller, the film also features Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, and Janet McTeer in prominent roles. The Menu, which is set in the culinary world is currently in development at Searchlight Pictures.

The film reportedly follows a young couple, to be played by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who travel to a remote island to try the food at an exclusive restaurant where some shocking surprises await them.

According to sources, Yang is set to play a character named Bryce, a rich technology nerd the couple runs into the restaurant before things take an ugly turn.

Mark Mylod will be directing the film, while Will Tracey and Seth Reiss have penned the screenplay.

Filmmaker Adam McKay will be producing the project along with Betsy Koch through Hyperobject Industries.