STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Professor' Alvaro Morte expresses excitement as Money Heist season 5 is out

Fans also expressed their happiness about the fifth season of 'Money Heist' which released today, September 3, 2021.

Published: 03rd September 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Cast of 'Money Heist' with Alvaro Morte.

Cast of 'Money Heist' with Alvaro Morte. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: As the first part of the finale season of the crime drama 'Money Heist' released on Friday, September 3, 2021, actor Alvaro Morte, who is best known for playing The Professor on the popular Spanish show, expressed his excitement on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Alvaro posted a picture, in which he can be seen sharing smiles with the cast and crew of the show.

"Queda nada para que la podais ver. Nada. Nosotros la hemos podido ver hoy. Y solo voy a deciros: MADRE MIAAAAAAAAA!!!!! It's almost here. Almost. We met and could watch it today. And I just can say: OH, MY GOOOOOOD," Alvaro wrote.

Fans also expressed their happiness about the fifth season of 'Money Heist'.

"Finally it's here...can't wait to watch," a user commented.

"Woaah...all in one frame. Good to see your off-screen bonding with others. Money Heist season 5 is here," another one wrote.

'Money Heist', which is titled ' La Casa De Papel' in Spanish, also includes Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Najwa Nimri as Sierra, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, along with Jaime Lorente as Denver, and Esther Acebo as Stockholm among others. The show is streaming on Netflix. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Money Heist Season 5 release Alvaro Morte The Professor Money Heist
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp