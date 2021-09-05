STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Miles Teller tests COVID positive, shuts down production of 'The Offer'

The source said, "Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn't even get the test. Now he's brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down."

Published: 05th September 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Miles Teller

Miles Teller (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Miles Teller tested positive for COVID-19 after refusing to get the vaccine. His actions have caused his upcoming series 'The Offer' to shut down production.

According to Fox News, a source revealed that the Paramount Plus miniseries about filming 'The Godfather' was shut down on August 29 after a crew member tested positive. The insider said that the production member was the 'Whiplash' star himself.

The source said, "Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn't even get the test. Now he's brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down."

However, Teller's publicist Lauren Hozempa stated to a news outlet, "Your facts are incorrect," but refused to explain further.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely," a representative for Paramount Television Studios said.

Teller is set to play Albert S. Ruddy, the producer behind the 1972 mob film. Teller is also credited as a producer on the 10-episode miniseries. Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks and Dan Fogler are also set to star on the show.

Other productions forced to shut down in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic after crew members tested positive for the virus include HBO's 'Westworld' and FX's 'American Horror Story', as per Fox News.

The 'Divergent' actor previously replaced Armie Hammer as Ruddy. Hammer departed the project amid sexual misconduct accusations.

'The Godfather' is considered one of the greatest films ever to be made in Hollywood and was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and adapted from Mario Puzo's best-selling novel of the same name.

The movie spawned off two sequels and starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miles Teller Miles Teller Covid The Offer
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp