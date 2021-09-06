STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hugh Jackman's father Christopher passes away

The 52-year-old Australian actor took to social media to pay tribute to his father, who passed away on September 5 when Australia celebrated Father's Day.

Published: 06th September 2021 06:45 PM

Hugh Jackman

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman on Monday announced that his father, Christopher John Jackman, has died.

"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I'm filled with such gratitude and love," Jackman tweeted alongside his father's photo.

"My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he's now at peace with God," he added.

Jackman's father was believed to be around 84 years old.

The actor was eight when his mother Grace left him and his family.

His father brought him and his two brothers -- Ian and Ralph -- as a single father, in Sydney, Australia.

After the couple divorced, Jackman's sisters, Zoe and Sonya, went to live with Grace in the UK.

Last year, the actor had posted a tribute for his father on Father's Day.

"My Father taught me to always keep my promises. Even if it turns out there's a better option or something that will benefit me more. Always be true to your word. #HappyFathersDay" he had tweeted.

Jackman most recently featured in Warner Bros' sci-fi movie "Reminiscence", opposite Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

He will next star in filmmaker Florian Zeller's "The Son", co-starring Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby.

