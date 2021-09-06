Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott to headline 'Sanctuary'
Actors Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott are set to headline the upcoming thriller, Sanctuary. Micah Bloomberg, the co-creator of Homecoming, has penned the script for the film.
Published: 06th September 2021 08:56 AM | Last Updated: 06th September 2021 08:56 AM | A+A A-
The shooting of the film was recently wrapped up in New York. Directed by Zachary Wigon, Sanctuary is set over the course of a night in a single hotel room, reported Variety.