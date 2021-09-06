STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

We can't deny what Wesley Snipes did: Bassam Tariq on making new 'Blade' movie

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali is set to play the titular vampire hunter in the new movie, taking over from Snipes, who essayed the role in the 1998 hit and its two sequels.

Published: 06th September 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

'Blade' poster

'Blade' poster

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Bassam Tariq, who is set to tackle Marvel Studios' film adaptation of the popular comic "Blade", says that his take on the character will pay a tribute to the actor Wesley Snipes' film trilogy.

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali is set to play the titular vampire hunter in the new movie, taking over from Snipes, who essayed the role in the 1998 hit and its two sequels.

Playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour is writing the script of the film with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing.

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Tariq promised that his version will honour Snipes' contribution to the superhero genre.

"What's exciting about the film that we're making is (there) hasn't been a canon for 'Blade', as we're reading through the comics and everything," the director, best known for making the Riz Ahmed-starrer "Mogul Mowgli", said.

"Him being a daywalker is the one thing that's been established, and you know we can't deny what Wesley Snipes did, which was he basically got this whole ball rolling.

A Black man created the superhero world that we're in, that's just the truth," he added.

Created by writer Marv Wolfman, Blade first made an appearance in the 1973 comic book "The Tomb of Dracula #10" as a supporting character.

He is a vampire hunter--half-mortal, half-immortal--who tries to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

Tariq said he is quite excited to work with Ali and Osei-Kuffour on the much-awaited movie.

"For me to now be working with somebody as talented and a juggernaut as Mahershala Ali, and the writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour, I'm just so, I'm so honoured to be working with real Black juggernauts and Black talent.

"For me to just be with them in this room and listen and learn as I build this out, it's really an honour," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bassam Tariq Marvel Studios Blade Wesley Snipes
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp