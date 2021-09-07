STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Phoebe Waller-Bridge no longer part of Amazon series 'Mr & Mrs Smith' 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's departure from the team is reportedly due to creative differences between her and executive producer Donald Glover.

Published: 07th September 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Fleabag" star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" series, an Amazon Studios project, due to creative differences with fellow star and executive producer Donald Glover.

Waller-Bridge was due to feature in and executive produce the new series alongside Glover.

Multiple sources confirmed to Variety that Waller-Bridge's departure is amicable and her role will be re-cast.

The duo first worked together on "Solo: A Star Wars Story".

The upcoming series, based on Doug Liman's feature starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is a joint production between New Regency and Amazon Prime Video.

It was due to go into production next year.

The story of a married couple who discover they are spies hired to assassinate each other was first released in 2005 but somewhat overshadowed by the romance between the two leads.

The show was conceived by Glover, who is staying on the series as co-creative producer and executive producer.

He will essay the role played by Pitt.

Francesca Sloane, who has worked with Glover on the acclaimed comedy drama "Atlanta", remains onboard as showrunner.

Sloane, Glover and Waller-Bridge all have overall deals at Amazon.

New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer will executive produce alongside Jenny Robins who represents Wells Street Films.

Waller-Bridge is currently working on "Indiana Jones 5", in which she stars, and the final season of "Killing Eve", on which she serves as executive producer.

She is also credited as a writer on the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phoebe Waller Bridge Mr and Mrs Smith Fleabag Mr and Mrs Smith Amazon Prime Donald Glover Childish Gambino
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp