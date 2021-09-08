AnnaSophia Robb announces engagement with 'best friend' Trevor Paul

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Dr Death" star AnnaSophia Robb is engaged to her boyfriend Trevor Paul.

The actor shared the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

"I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOO! "He's my best friend, the greatest man I know & a real bad b*tch. I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!" Robb wrote alongside a series of pictures with Paul.

While the actor has been private about her personal life, Paul began appearing in photos posted on her Instagram back in 2019.

Robb currently stars as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart on "Dr Death", Peacock's eight-part true crime drama based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

She is best known for playing a teenage version of Carrie Bradshaw in the "Sex and the City" spin-off series "The Carrie Diaries".