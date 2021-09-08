Teasers of The Matrix Resurrections launched

By Express News Service

The first look of The Matrix 4, titled The Matrix Resurrections, was unveiled earlier today via an interactive website called whatisthematrix.com. Priyanka Chopra, who is a part of the film, shared the link to the website on her social media handle.

On the site, the users get to choose between a red pill and a blue pill, which was first shown in the 1999 film. If one chooses the blue pill, they are stuck with reality, and if they click on the red pill, they listen to a voiceover by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, which says, “This is the moment for you to show us what is real but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life but if you want it, you got to fight for it.”

In either case, the viewer is shown glimpses of footage from the film. It includes shots of Keanu Reeves’ Neo back inside the Matrix and him swallowing a blue pill while a much older, bald man appears in his reflection. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also appears in another quick shot.

The Matrix Resurrections marks the return for the original cast members including Keanu Reeves, who reprises his iconic role of Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss (who plays Trinity), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe). Lana Wachowski is returning to direct, having also co-written the script with David Mitchell, and Aleksander Hemon.

Wachowski is also co-producing the film along with Grant Hill and James McTeigue.

The Matrix Resurrections trailer will be arriving today at 6 AM PT (6:30 PM IST). The film is scheduled to release on December 22 this year.