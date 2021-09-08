STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

There are so many misconceptions about me: Paris Hilton

Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton was seen talking about her life in 'The Drew Barrymore Show', which airs on Zee Cafe.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton

Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton feels that there are many misconceptions about her.

Paris was seen talking about her life in "The Drew Barrymore Show", which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

The show's host and actress Drew Barrymore asked Paris: "I want to talk to you. I've had people take me away and I've been locked up in solitary confinement."

She added: "I haven't seen a kind of story like yours which really reflected out there very often. That's one I recognize. So, why did you decide to do this now?"

Paris replied: "I wanted to do a film to show the businesswoman I am and all I've accomplished. I feel like there are so many misconceptions about me. During shooting, I was so close to the director.

"Without naming the director, Paris said it was like a "sisterly relationship and that she could open up about anything."

Paris added: "This is so important that you tell your story to other survivors, and people want to come forward with theirs. It was very difficult for me because it wasn't something I ever wanted to talk about publicly."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paris Hilton
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp