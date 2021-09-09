STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston launches vegan hair care line

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has launched her new vegan beauty business after teasing the line earlier this month.

Published: 09th September 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has launched her new vegan beauty business after teasing the line earlier this month.

The former 'Friends' star previously shared a photo of her luscious locks from behind, captioning it "something's coming", the "excited" businesswoman shared the first item from the line, named 'Lolavie', which will be available for purchase, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Hi world! Meet @Lolavie," she wrote on Instagram.

Aniston added: "This project has been in the works for a long time and I'm so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you," she added, alongside a clip of herself chatting to models and team members.

"So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line - and we're really proud to say it's been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff...we're paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan....and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals."

The 52-year-old concluded by stating: "Our very first product releases today, but there's so much more to come. In the meantime... Enjoy!!"

She told People, the brand had been germinating for a "long time" and her friends have been busy testing her products.

"Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them," she smiled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp