Justin Bieber showers wife Hailey with love

Justin Bieber shared stunning pictures of his wife who looked elegant while sporting an uber cool look for a photoshoot.

Published: 10th September 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 05:12 PM

American pop star Justin Bieber

American pop star Justin Bieber (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: There is no doubt that American pop star Justin Bieber is head over heels in love with his wife Hailey Bieber as he flattered her with comments about her exemplary persona.

The 'Peaches' star never leaves a chance to speak about his fondness for his supermodel wife Hailey.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin shared stunning pictures of his wife who looked elegant while sporting an uber cool look for a photoshoot.

Alongside the first picture, Justin wrote, "Wifey goin crazy," with heart-eyes emoticons.

Another picture shared by Justin features the supermodel posing elegantly for the camera in a car. "It's the sweet face for me," Justin wrote with the snap.

The much-loved couple had briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016, before splitting, then reconciled in June 2018 after Justin broke up with his long-time girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez.

Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married. They officially got married in front of their family and friends in 2019.

