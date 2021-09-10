STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Mr Shaw Goes To Hollywood' assembles cast

The film has a screenplay written by Mark Saltzman and is set to be directed by Simon Callow.

Published: 10th September 2021

(From L-R) Actors Dustin Hoffman, Eileen Atkins and Aidan Turner (Photos | AP)

By Express News Service

Upcoming feature comedy Mr Shaw Goes To Hollywood has roped in actors Dustin Hoffman, Sam Neill, Eileen Atkins, Derek Jacobi, Aidan Turner, Roger Allam and Brittany Snow to its cast. The film, which is currently being launched for the TIFF market, is set in 1933 and follows celebrated playwright George Bernard Shaw’s (Jacobi), visit to Hollywood with his formidable wife Charlotte (Atkins).

The logline reads, “The idea of turning Shaw’s most successful play Pygmalion into a film was a hot topic of conversation as the great and the good of Hollywood vied for his attention, desperate to be part of the next big motion picture. How would the Irish-born writer and social reformer rub along with the Hollywood elite and, perhaps more importantly, did he have any intention of selling the rights to his beloved story to a film studio in the first place?  Mr. Shaw Goes to Hollywood tells the story of what might have happened before the world came to know the play in its guise as a musical, My Fair Lady.”

The film has a screenplay written by Mark Saltzman and is set to be directed by Simon Callow. This is Callow’s second film as a feature director. The filming is set to begin later this year in the UK. Mr Shaw Goes To Hollywood is produced by Rhian Williams, Joanne Podmore, and Rachel Higginson. Ellen Little is executive producing alongside Saltzman and Yuri Spiro.
 

