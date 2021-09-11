George Miller's 'Furiosa' movie postponed to 2024

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: George Miller's much-awaited "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel "Furiosa" has been delayed till 2024.

The movie will see "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy take on the role of Imperator Furiosa, which was famously played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros will now release "Furiosa" on May 24, 2024.

The movie was earlier scheduled to hit US theatres on June 23, 2023.

"Furiosa" will feature Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II opposite Taylor-Joy.

Warner Bros has also announced a release date for "Salem's Lot", the studio's upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's best-selling novel.

To be directed by Gary Dauberman, the movie will open in the theatres on September 9, 2022.

The movie will feature Alfre Woodard, Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark and William Sadler.