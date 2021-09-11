STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Expendables 4' adds actor Andy Garcia to cast 

The core cast of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are coming back for the fourth movie, which will be directed by 'Need for Speed' helmer Scott Waugh.

Published: 11th September 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

The poster of 'The Expendables'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Andy Garcia has joined the cast of the fourth instalment in "The Expendables" movie series.

The action franchise from Lionsgate and Millennium Media started with 2010's "The Expendables", followed by two sequels -- "The Expendables 2" (2012) and "The Expendables 3" (2014).

The core cast of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are coming back for the fourth movie, which will be directed by "Need for Speed" helmer Scott Waugh.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Garcia joins the film alongside fellow newcomers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.

The actor will play a CIA agent assigned to accompany the Expendables on their dangerous mission.

Spenser Cohen wrote the script, with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.

"The Expendables 4" will be produced by Statham along with Kevin King Templeton as well as Millennium's Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Expendables
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp