WATCH | Jennifer Aniston gets teary-eyed in sneak peek of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' farewell season

Published: 11th September 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's the end of an era! Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston broke down in tears as she made her return to 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' for its farewell season.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming final season premiere of Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show, the 'Friends' alum couldn't help but get a little teary-eyed as she took the stage for her 19th appearance on the long-running series.

The sneak peek of the show is available to watch on the official YouTube page of The Ellen Show.

Wearing a one-shoulder black jumpsuit, a visibly emotional Aniston greets DeGeneres with a hug before the comedian hands her a tissue.

"What the hell? This isn't supposed to be emotional. It's not even over," Aniston quips as she dabs her eye with the tissue.

"No, it's not. It's just starting," DeGeneres replies, noting that Aniston is one of the first guests on her talk show's final season.

"You know what, I haven't been out in a long time, guys like maybe two years," Aniston says with a laugh, wiping away a tear.

"I'm almost not kidding. The last time I was in a sound stage doing a talk show was here," she can be seen saying in the sneak peek.

"I know you don't go out much, so thank you for being here. I know you're very careful," DeGeneres tells Aniston, to which the 'Morning Show' star replies, "You're very welcome."

Aniston had guest-hosted 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' back in January 2020, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the show's set to be shut down and episodes to be produced remotely.

As per People magazine, the 52-year-old actor's appearance on the final season of the popular talk show is a special one as she was also the series' very first guest when it premiered in 2003.

In addition to Aniston, the talk show's farewell season will see Jimmy Kimmel, who will be making his 20th appearance on the show, as well as Kim Kardashian, Melissa McCarthy, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Julianne Moore and Melissa Etheridge.

DeGeneres announced in May that she will be ending her long-running chat show in 2022.

She told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the shakeup, which comes after allegations of a toxic work environment on the series' set, is due to her needing "something new to challenge" her.

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign maybe for one," she continued.

"They were saying there was no way to sign for one. We can't do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment," she added at the time.

"So, we settled on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along," DeGeneres further said.

Following its departure in 2022, Kelly Clarkson's 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will fill DeGeneres' series' former slot.

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will return for its 19th and final season on September 13 with Jimmy Kimmel and NICU nurses from Ochsner Baptist Hospital in New Orleans to talk about Hurricane Ida.

Aniston will be a guest on the September 14 episode. The first week will also feature interviews with Kim Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish, Imagine Dragons and Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.

