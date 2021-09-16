STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Emily Deschanel to headline Netflix series adaptation of 'Devil In Ohio'

Emily Deschanel will feature in the series adaptation of Daria Polatin's young adult suspense thriller novel 'Devil in Ohio'.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Emily Deschanel

Hollywood actress Emily Deschanel (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Bones" star Emily Deschanel will feature in the series adaptation of Daria Polatin's young adult suspense thriller novel "Devil in Ohio".

Billed as a limited series, the Netflix project will consist of eight episodes of 45-minutes each.

Also part of the cast are Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton and Naomi Tan.

The show revolves around psychiatrist Dr Suzanne Mathis (Deschanel), who shelters a mysterious cult escapee, Mae (Arthur).

Her world is turned upside down as the strange girl's arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

Author Polatin, who also has writing credits on series including "Jack Ryan" and "Heels", will serve as showrunner and executive producer on "Devil In Ohio".

John Fawcett, Brad Anderson, Leslie Hope, and Steve Adelson are attached to direct the series.

Rachel Miller of Haven Entertainment will also executive produce the show alongside Andrew Wilder.

Ian Hay is credited as a producer.

Production is underway in Vancouver.

