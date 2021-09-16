Jackie Chan commences shoot for his new film 'Ride On'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Action star Jackie Chan has started shooting for his new project 'Ride On'.

As per Variety, 'Ride On' is a martial arts-based comedy about a man and his horse. In the film, Chan will be seen playing a down-and-out, washed-up martial artist named Lao Luo, who is very attached to his beloved horse.

Written and directed by Yang Zi, the movie is scheduled to release in 2022.

Actor Guo Qilin and Liu Haocun are also a part of 'Ride On', which roughly translates to 'Dragon Horse Spirit' in Chinese.

The dragon in 'Dragon Horse Spirit' refers to Chan's martial arts history. 'Drunken Master', 'Police Story', and 'Armour of God' are some of Chan's best martial arts-based films.