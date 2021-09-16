STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krysten Ritter joins HBO Max series 'Love And Death'

Krysten Ritter has joined the cast of 'Love and Death', a limited series set up at the streaming service HBO Max.

By PTI

LOS ANGELS: "Jessica Jones" star Krysten Ritter has joined the cast of "Love and Death", a limited series set up at the streaming service HBO Max.

Ritter joins previously announced cast members Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit and Lily Rabe in the show, reported Deadline.

The limited series is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery (Olsen), who killed her friend, Betty Gore (Rabe), with an axe in 1980.

Ritter will play Sherry Cleckler, Candy's best friend and confidant, in the series.

Fugit essays the role of Pat Montgomery, the husband of Candy Montgomery.

Plemons will star as Betty Gore's husband Allan Gore.

The show hails from David E Kelley and Nicole Kidman, the duo behind HBO shows "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing".

Kelley and Kidman serve as executive producers on the Lionsgate Television series.

Written by Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter of "Homeland" fame, "Love and Death" is inspired by the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly.

Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel and Tom Pelphrey also round out the cast.

