Mary Holland and Clea DuVall reteam for series 'Day Job'

Mary Holland and Clea DuVall, who previously wrote the Hulu original film Happiest Season, are joining hands once again for a new TV series called Day Job. The single-camera comedy from Lionsgate TV, and Temple Hill has signed on to produce the project.

Day Job will follow Meg,(Mary Holland) who is born into a wealthy family but finds it hard to fit in. When Meg’s father tries to frame her for a white-collar crime he committed, she tries to escape her family. She fights alone to find her identity and safeguard her financial security.

Holland and DuVall’s last collaboration, Happiest Season, starred Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. Apart from this film, DuVall is writing, directing, and executive producing High School for IMDb TV, and is also appearing in Showtime’s The First Lady. Holland will also soon star in two films for Netflix: Senior Year with Rebel Wilson and The Woman In The House with Kristen Bell. DuVall and Holland are developing the project together, while DuVall will write and direct the pilot. Day Job does not have a release date yet.

