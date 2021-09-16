STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Octavia Spencer says she privately apologised to Britney Spears, Sam Asghari after prenup joke

After Spears posted the engagement news on her Instagram account on Sunday, Spencer commented below, "Make him sign a prenup."

Published: 16th September 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer recently clarified her joke about Britney Spears' engagement to Sam Asghari.

After Spears posted the engagement news on her Instagram account on Sunday, Spencer commented below, "Make him sign a prenup."

On Wednesday, Spencer shared her own post addressing the joke and noting that she has apologised to Spears and Asghari.

"Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke," she wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple.

"My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of," she added.

"Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love, #nonegativity," Spencer continued of Spears, who has been in an ongoing legal battle with her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship.

Asghari commented below, writing, "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."

Model and actor, who has been dating Spears for more than four years, previously teased about having an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement when he and the popstar wed.

In an Instagram story posted on Monday, Asghari wrote that he and Spears would be protecting their personal assets before tying the knot.

"Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup. Of course, we're getting an ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day," he joked along with two crying-laughing emojis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britney Spears Sam Asghari Octavia Spencer
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp