Succession season 3 to premiere on October 18

Created, showrun and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, the series started production on the third season in November last year.

Published: 16th September 2021

A still from season 3 of 'Succession'.

A still from season 3 of 'Succession'. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

The third season of HBO’s immensely successful satirical comedy-drama series Succession will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on October 18. The new season will comprise nine episodes. Succession tells the story of the Roy family and the power struggle between Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) children to be his successor when he retires as organisation head.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins the upcoming season in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Apart from Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and Nicholas Braun, actors like Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova, and Ella Rumpf have joined the cast for this season. 

Created, showrun and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, the series started production on the third season in November last year. Succession season one premiered in June 2018, while its second season came out in August 2019.

