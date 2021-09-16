STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tracy Morgan joins sequel to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito’s classic 1988 film 'Twins'

Tracy Morgan joins the sequel to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito’s classic 1988 film, Twins.

By Express News Service

The latest installment is titled Triplets, and the production of the film is expected to start in January in Boston. It is expected that Ivan Reitman will return to direct Triplets, written by Dylan Dawson and Lucas Kavner.

The sequel, which has been in the making for a long time, will see the two unlikely brothers — Julian (Schwarzenegger) and Vincent (DeVito) — finding out that they are part of a trio, which now includes Morgan.

Reitman revealed that Eddie Murphy was the original choice, but couldn’t cast him due to the actor’s busy schedule. “We started a script with Eddie, and after the success, he had with Amazon Prime Video on Coming 2 America, he got himself booked up heavily,” he added.

“I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we’ll go out and try and put the money together and get it made,” he added.
 

