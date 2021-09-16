STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

White House 'offered a call' to Nicki Minaj to answer queries about her COVID-19 vaccine concerns

The 38-year-old artist took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that she had been invited to the White House after she posted controversial tweets earlier this week about vaccine side effects.

Published: 16th September 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The White House has offered to answer Grammy-nominated rapper Nicki Minaj's questions about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The 38-year-old artist took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that she had been invited to the White House after she posted controversial tweets earlier this week about vaccine side effects.

"The White House has invited me & I think it's a step in the right direction," she tweeted.

She added, "Yes, I'm going. I'll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I'll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human."

However, despite Minaj's tweet about a meeting, a White House official told People magazine that the administration reached out to her for public health education over the phone.

"As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine," the official said.

On Monday, Minaj had said that she would not be attending the Met Gala 2021 because of the fashion event's vaccine requirement to attend.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," she tweeted.

"if I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one," she added.

She followed up the tweet by sharing a story about a family member's friend who she claimed "became impotent" after getting vaccinated.

"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen," she wrote.

She added in her tweet, "His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

However, the health minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Terrence Deyalsingh, denied Minaj's claim that her cousin's friend developed swollen testicles and became impotent from a COVID-19 vaccine after he spent the day clarifying if it was possible.

As per People magazine, in a press conference, Dr Deyalsingh apologised for his delay in responding to Minaj's claims, explaining that they "had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false."

"We unfortunately wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. As far as we know, at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse effect," Deyalsingh said.

"As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad or ... anywhere. None that we know of anywhere else in the world," he added.

Deyalsingh also expressed his frustration that he had to investigate Minaj's claim.

"What was sad about this, is that it wasted our time yesterday, trying to track [it] down. Because we take all these claims seriously, whether it's on social media or mainstream media," he said.

Minaj also said on Monday that she had contracted COVID-19 while working on a music video shoot. While telling a follower that she recommends vaccination for those who need it for their jobs, she added that she'll probably get the vaccine herself in order to go on tour.

Minaj faced backlash following her comments on the vaccine, resulting in additional heated Twitter responses to former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, and Meghan McCain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nicki Minaj White House COvid vaccine
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp